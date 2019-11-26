2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab
What’s new
- The 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD is completely redesigned
- Updated tech and interior layout
- Increased towing and hauling capacity
- Part of the fourth Sierra 2500HD generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Powerful diesel engine option
- Immense hauling and towing capabilities
- Impressive new towing cameras and other available in-cabin tech
- Variety of available models, including off-road-focused AT4
- Many cabin pieces are obviously sourced from the less expensive Chevy Silverado 2500
- Price quickly rises with options, some of which are only available on high-priced trims
2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review
You know those chrome-trimmed, wood-grained pickup trucks that seem to be more and more common these days? The GMC Sierra pioneered all that, especially in its decked-out Denali trim. Even the heavy-duty 2500HD version has been as much about status and comfort as it is about hauling precious cargo. Now the 2020 Sierra 2500HD returns with a new look and features, ready to reclaim its crown among a growing field of opulent trucks.
As usual, the Sierra 2500HD shares dimensions and mechanicals with the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Both trucks have roomy interiors, extra-wide and capable beds, and handy built-in steps for accessing the tall box. On top of that, the Sierra offers a few extra standard features and higher-quality interior materials. But where the Sierra 2500HD really separates from its Chevy sibling is the optional MultiPro tailgate. Available on all trims, it can open and fold in a number of different configurations to be used as a step, a desk or a helpful tool for hauling.
Sadly, however, the HD does not offer the nearly indestructible carbon-fiber box that the half-ton Sierra 1500 does. And with competitors from Ford and Ram taking luxury to another level in their heavy-duty trucks, it would be nice to see GMC put more design effort into ride comfort and interior quality. But if you're looking for a heavy-duty truck that's well equipped and highly capable, the Sierra 2500 is worth checking out.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Steering and handling are unremarkable. The steering is vague but well weighted. And despite its size, the Sierra tracks well through corners. In-town drivability and off-road capability are similarly average for the class. Keep the Sierra 2500 on bigger roads and you'll enjoy it just fine.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The Sierra's climate control system works quickly and is operated by easy-to-use control knobs placed conveniently on the dashboard. Road and wind noise is about average for the heavy-duty segment, but there is a pretty notable ruckus from the diesel up front, especially at idle. You'll definitely never forget that you got the diesel V8.
How’s the interior?7.5
Poor outward visibility drags down the Sierra's score a bit because of the small rearview mirror, big roof pillars and giant hood that's hard to see over. Luckily, the driving position is relatively high and gives a commanding view forward for most drivers.
How’s the tech?7.0
One weak spot is that the factory voice controls don't understand natural language, and they even have trouble with prescribed commands. Siri and Google Voice will paper over this weakness if you use them, though. We like that a full suite of advanced driver safety aids is standard, but the forward collision warning and blind-spot monitoring systems seemed too oversensitive in our testing.
How’s the storage?8.5
Maximum fifth-wheel gooseneck towing capacity for the GMC is respectable for the class, but the topped-out rating for conventional towing is a few thousand pounds behind key rivals. But the Sierra makes towing easy with standard extendable tow mirrors, a remarkable 15-view towing-camera system, and a tire pressure monitoring system for a trailer's tires.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.0
The ownership experience is about average for the class. The Sierra has an average basic warranty and average powertrain coverage for the class at three years/36,000 miles and five years/60,000 miles, respectively.
Wildcard7.5
Which Sierra 2500HD does Edmunds recommend?
2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD models
Like all full-size pickups, the Sierra 2500HD has a long list of available trims, features and packages. The standard Sierra kicks things off, followed by the SLE with a few basic upgrades to the cabin and technology. The SLT takes things to another level more befitting a luxury truck of this price. New for this generation is the off-road-focused AT4. And of course there is the Denali, the envy of every cowpoke.
All trims are available with either a 6.6-liter V8 gasoline engine (401 hp, 464 lb-ft) mated to a six-speed automatic transmission or a 6.6-liter Duramax V8 turbodiesel (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) paired with a 10-speed automatic. You can probably guess which one the vast majority of customers choose.
The base version is the Sierra. There is not much to draw the attention of anyone interested in a luxury truck. Features as basic as power seats or the 8-inch touchscreen are simply not available. This version, however, does come with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, along with Bluetooth connectivity. And it's the best hauler in the group.
One step up is the SLE. Here you get a standard color info screen and a Wi-Fi hotspot, plus cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A number of options also become available. Among them: the coveted ProGrade Trailering system and its plentiful menus and cameras.
For a significant step up, spring for the SLT. The MultiPro tailgate is standard, as is an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual-zone automatic climate control and power-adjustable front seats. A big plus is the standard ProGrade Trailering package with towing-specific apps and a rearview camera positioned over the tow hitch.
For a tougher look and a bit more off-road capability, there's the AT4. It's easily distinguished from other trims with a lifted suspension, additional skid plates, dark chrome trim and bright red tow hooks.
Finally, there's the Denali. In this trim, the cabin is swathed in exclusive materials and technology, such as premium leather on the heated and ventilated seats and upgraded climate control. Not everything is included, however. The fanciest features are still add-ons, such as a color head-up display and a surround-view camera. Unlike some other heavy-duty trucks, adaptive cruise control is not offered at all.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- road noise
- fuel efficiency
- technology
- interior
- handling & steering
- towing
- oil
- ride quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
Duramax with Allison 10speed super smooth and quick! Great fuel efficiency also !
We just Got the new 2020 GMC 2500HD 4×4 Duramax crew cab . Wow what a difference it is compared to my 2018 GMC with all the same features. What a great truck . The team at Piehls GMC in Princeton,IL with CJ,Rob an Harold made the entire process a great experience. Thank you Brett
The truck in itself is wonderful. It uses way too much DEF fluid when pulling a trailer. The stiffer Springs in the rear are causing a rough ride with a trailer. Great power, love the camera system, love the handling, very quiet.
Features & Specs
|Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$63,700
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$57,700
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$55,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$42,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sierra 2500HD safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies hard braking in the case of potential front collision or enhances braking initiated by the driver.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Provides alerts on the side mirror when detecting a moving vehicle in a potential blind spot.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts driver to cross traffic on either side when backing out of a parking space or driveway.
GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. the competition
GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. Ford F-250 Super Duty
If you're into more modernized trucks, the F-250 Super Duty might be your style. It has an aluminum body, plus the choice of an updated 7.3-liter V8 gasoline engine or a turbodiesel V8, both of which are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Each offers more power and torque than the Sierra equivalent. There's also a new off-road package called the Tremor that counters the GMC's new AT4 trim.
GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. Ram 2500
GMC wants to position the Sierra 2500HD as the luxury truck of choice, but the Ram 2500 makes a better case. It has a smooth eight-speed transmission as standard, an extremely comfortable ride and a massive available 12-inch touchscreen. Even better, the Ram doesn't lose any towing ability with all that fanciness. Its off-road variant, the Power Wagon, remains at the top of the heavy-duty crawlers thanks to front and rear electronic lockers.
GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Frankly, there isn't much difference between these two. The Sierra and the Silverado use the same underpinnings, powertrains and infotainment system. The biggest changes are the exterior design, the slightly better quality of the materials inside the Sierra, and its available MultiPro tailgate. If none of those things matter much, the Silverado has nearly identical towing and hauling capability at a better price.
FAQ
Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD a good car?
What's new in the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD:
- The 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD is completely redesigned
- Updated tech and interior layout
- Increased towing and hauling capacity
- Part of the fourth Sierra 2500HD generation introduced for 2020
Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD reliable?
Is the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD?
The least-expensive 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD is the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,000.
Other versions include:
- Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $63,700
- AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,700
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,200
- 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $42,800
- SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,600
- 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,000
- 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,200
- Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $63,900
- 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,000
- SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,800
- SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,000
- SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,800
- AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,900
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,600
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,400
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,400
What are the different models of GMC Sierra 2500HD?
More about the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Overview
The 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Denali, AT4, SLT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab and all available trim types: Base, SLE, SLE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
