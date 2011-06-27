Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Love my Duramax! dozergirl11 , 10/23/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with over 100k miles on it, but was obviously well taken care of, as it is now. I have pulled several trailers already that stretch the written towing capabilities, but she has pulled them all just fine with no squatting, and the tow/haul option does really well even with the larger trailers If I was going to buy a truck again, I'd buy the same one. The SLE2 is nice inside and out, with my favorite part of the exterior being the cab lights. They just make the truck look sharp! Report Abuse

Duramax Rules mARK , 09/02/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this truck so much! more quiet then a Dodge or Ford Diesel. This truck could pull a battleship with it's strong Allison transmission!

Very Powerful. Very Comfortable Dennymax , 01/22/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have been driving my truck for about a year & a half. I was excited at first because it was new. Now I am still excited! The Duramax/Allison is a just a great design. There is so much power for towing. This truck should come with a warning light reminding you that a trailer is attached because you will forget that it's there! No more "white knuckle" driving while towing, built in brake controller works really well. This is just flat out awesome! The seats are like flying 1st class, interior is much improved. SLT has all the goodies, more like a luxury car, except it's a truck. Why have a car anymore?

The Best I've Seen MOC , 02/11/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have put 70,000 miles on this truck, and it is by far one of the best vehicles I have ever owned. Any negatives I have seen on here were in reference to the SLE interiors or the Gas Engine and its transmission. The truck handles very well and can pull anything you can imagine. The 6.6L Diesel and its transmission get excellent mileage for a truck this size. I get 22mpg on a 55mph highway and 19mpg on 70mph highway. City mileage is around 14mpg(with lots of stoplights). I don't think you could find a quieter diesel thats more comfortable, more powerful, and tougher than this truck. The seats do have good lumbar support in the SLT package. I really highly recommend this truck.