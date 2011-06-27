Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Love my Duramax!
I bought this truck with over 100k miles on it, but was obviously well taken care of, as it is now. I have pulled several trailers already that stretch the written towing capabilities, but she has pulled them all just fine with no squatting, and the tow/haul option does really well even with the larger trailers If I was going to buy a truck again, I'd buy the same one. The SLE2 is nice inside and out, with my favorite part of the exterior being the cab lights. They just make the truck look sharp!
Duramax Rules
I love this truck so much! more quiet then a Dodge or Ford Diesel. This truck could pull a battleship with it's strong Allison transmission!
Very Powerful. Very Comfortable
I have been driving my truck for about a year & a half. I was excited at first because it was new. Now I am still excited! The Duramax/Allison is a just a great design. There is so much power for towing. This truck should come with a warning light reminding you that a trailer is attached because you will forget that it's there! No more "white knuckle" driving while towing, built in brake controller works really well. This is just flat out awesome! The seats are like flying 1st class, interior is much improved. SLT has all the goodies, more like a luxury car, except it's a truck. Why have a car anymore?
The Best I've Seen
I have put 70,000 miles on this truck, and it is by far one of the best vehicles I have ever owned. Any negatives I have seen on here were in reference to the SLE interiors or the Gas Engine and its transmission. The truck handles very well and can pull anything you can imagine. The 6.6L Diesel and its transmission get excellent mileage for a truck this size. I get 22mpg on a 55mph highway and 19mpg on 70mph highway. City mileage is around 14mpg(with lots of stoplights). I don't think you could find a quieter diesel thats more comfortable, more powerful, and tougher than this truck. The seats do have good lumbar support in the SLT package. I really highly recommend this truck.
The good, the bad and the ugly
The GMC is a replacement for my stolen '03 Ford F-250 Powerstroke. I bought the GMC Sierra on the recommendations of others who had purchased it, against my better judgment. The Sierra has some nice features, particularly the interior arrangement. Everything is within easy reach and well laid out. The Duramax and Allison are a great duo, and can easily haul my horse trailer up any hill with ease. My biggest problem with the Sierra is the puny O.E. Bridgestone tires. Why GMC chose to put highway tires on a HD truck is beyond me, but after slipping and sliding my way through a snowy and muddy New Mexico winter, and with only 6200 miles on the tires, I replaced them with Michelin M/S. Huge difference.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner