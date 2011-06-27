Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews
Love my Duramax!
I bought this truck with over 100k miles on it, but was obviously well taken care of, as it is now. I have pulled several trailers already that stretch the written towing capabilities, but she has pulled them all just fine with no squatting, and the tow/haul option does really well even with the larger trailers If I was going to buy a truck again, I'd buy the same one. The SLE2 is nice inside and out, with my favorite part of the exterior being the cab lights. They just make the truck look sharp!
Work Truck Z82 Priceless
Best truck for the buck. 98% of this truck life has been pulling a 3.5ton trailer on the hills of western PA. Its like an old hound dog ready to work. Its powerful and comfortable for the wife and kids. Handles like a long Camaro. I get about 18.8mpg @ 72mph and about 13 combined when towing. Rented a diesel but it has too much torque for stop & go. Get props every time I stop for its true work look. Only 2 problems, TPMS and an exhaust gasket failed.
GM has lowered its standards!
This truck has wasted tons of my time and hard earned money. It seems the only things that have not failed yet are the engine/tranny. I also own a 2002 of the same model that I find to be 100X better quality. These are just a fraction of my complaints/problems I have dealt with on my 2007 sierra 2500hd (these issues surfaces with under 40k on unit)>>Exhaust failure, idler/pitman arm failure, hvac problems, bad factory rim, leaking oil/tranny cooler lines, cruise control works when it wants to, thin flimsy body panels, 4wd disengagement issues, tailgate handle failure, bad airbag wiring harness, door hinge failure......I have always considered GM the best that the USA can offer..Not anymore!
My first diesel
I never had a diesel before but my prior experience with gas trucks was tainted with getting 13-15 mpg. So I opted for the diesel with the allison. Wow. I get 19mpg average and on highway trips I average 21.5. I put about 31000 on it so far in 10 months of ownership and I have no complaints. The true genius of this whole setup is the transmission. In tow/haul mode it downshifts for you when you brake while matching revs. Really saves the brakes and instills total confidence in pulling heavy loads - skid steers, tractors, trailers full of blocks, etc. I get about 15-16mpg while towing on the highway. Great truck!
GMC Duramax
I purchased my GMC a few weeks ago so far so good. I had a Ford F-350 powerstroke with 7.3. The GMC is small in the inside compared to the Ford. The GMC has a lot better fuel mileage but seems to be too light to handle heavy trailers. It's not short of power it will smoke my Ford easily. My biggest complaint is lack of interior room. GM still needs to do their homework on that. The quality is not matched by Ford or Dodge in the interior and standard accessories, but I think Ford is heavier duty than GM for all out abuse on the farm or on construction sites. In about a year i can tell the truth because I know Ford can hold up. Curious to see if GMC can.
