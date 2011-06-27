Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Purchased new. Plain Jane with manual windows, stick, vinyl interior. Just what I wanted. Have experienced no problems that have required a dealer visit. I have over 30K and it runs fine. Wish I could have gotten 3.73 vice the 4.10 axles. Still get 15 mpg on the highway.

gm again , 09/13/2008

This truck was without question the nicest riding, looking and driving truck I have ever owned. Good power for towing or snow plowing with the standard 6.0 gas engine. This truck, despite its terrible fuel economy [avg 10 mpg with 4.10 axles] was always a pleasure to drive. Two days ago I started up the truck to hook up the job trailer it was hard to pull out of park. I noticed the check engine light on and noticed rough running along with a burning smell. I had it towed to the dealer and got a phone call that mice had eaten wiring in the power center under the hood and that all the wiring and the power center would need to be replaced. After seeing in person what a catastrophe it must go.