  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sierra 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,885
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$40,585
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$35,210
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating556
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
part time 4WDyesyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.26 gal.34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm300 hp @ 4400 rpm300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle53.5 ft.49.6 ft.53.5 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesno
separate rear audioyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
radio data systemyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesyesno
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
overhead console with storageyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesno
Passenger vanity mirroryesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesno
front reading lightsnonoyes
Dual zone air conditioningnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
Power mirrorsyesyesno
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
trip computeryesyesno
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
10 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyesno
leatheryesyesno
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
premium clothnonoyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.0 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
Front track68.6 in.68.6 in.68.6 in.
Length256.2 in.237.3 in.256.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.12000 lbs.12000 lbs.
Curb weight6049 lbs.5907 lbs.6049 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.9200 lbs.9200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.10.6 in.10.6 in.
Height77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Maximum payload3151 lbs.3293 lbs.3151 lbs.
Wheel base167.0 in.153.0 in.167.0 in.
Width79.7 in.79.7 in.79.7 in.
Rear track66 in.66 in.66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Dark Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
  • Dark Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Dark Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
LT245/75R E tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
chrome steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,885
Starting MSRP
$40,585
Starting MSRP
$35,210
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sierra 2500HD InventorySee Sierra 2500HD InventorySee Sierra 2500HD Inventory

Related Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles