Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

GMC Duramax Buntonjax , 09/04/2006 8 of 10 people found this review helpful The Duramax 6L diesel is more than I expected. Not only is it quit, it rides like a dream. This engine also has the power to move anything I hook up to. The layout of the interior is excelent, everything right where I can reach it. This was a very good buy for me. Report Abuse

Best vehicle I have ever owned Dave , 07/23/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The four wheel on the fly is critical for me. The awesome power this engine generates is amazing. The ride quality will rival expensive luxury cars. People ask me all the time if it is really a diesel because it is so quiet. They are also impressed with the acceleration, ride quality, and quietness when they ride with me. I will buy another GMC diesel when this one is worn out...in about 20 years or 350,000 miles. Report Abuse