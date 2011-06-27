  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG15no15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpgno13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.0/425.0 mi.0/0 mi.442.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15no15
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.0 l5.7 l5.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm230 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.no
Rear hip Room66.1 in.66.1 in.no
Rear leg room28.7 in.28.7 in.no
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.no
Measurements
Height71.3 in.73.7 in.71.2 in.
Wheel base141.5 in.141.5 in.131.5 in.
Length218.5 in.218.5 in.213.4 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Ground clearance7.2 in.7.8 in.7.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tan
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Olympic White
