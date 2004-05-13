Used 1998 GMC Sierra 2500 for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 248,948 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 226,325 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
- 312,342 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
- 148,505 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 2500 searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500
Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating41 Review
Report abuse
davey,05/13/2004
when I bought I had to overhall the transmission... since that it has worked very well. The 454 engine drinks alot but I also knew that it would last a long time also! It is a hd vehicle and it rides like one too. All in all I love the truck... when I am not at the gas station!!!