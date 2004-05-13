Used 1998 GMC Sierra 2500 for Sale Near Me

4 listings
  • 1997 GMC Sierra 2500
    used

    1997 GMC Sierra 2500

    248,948 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE in White
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE

    226,325 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT in Red
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT

    312,342 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT

    148,505 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,999

    Details

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
gmc2500hd
davey,05/13/2004
when I bought I had to overhall the transmission... since that it has worked very well. The 454 engine drinks alot but I also knew that it would last a long time also! It is a hd vehicle and it rides like one too. All in all I love the truck... when I am not at the gas station!!!
