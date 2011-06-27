  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 Consumer Reviews

Sudan, 07/09/2002
Purchased this auto new to tow horse tralier. Has done a great job. Leather wore fast in drivers seat, was replaced by GMC dealer. jTruck was hit on right rear, repaired by dealer, no problems. Truck has towed horses thurout Eastern USA with no problems. Had problem with injector pump control unit, replaced by GMC, warranted.

