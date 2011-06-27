Used 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 for Sale

  • $4,990

    1997 GMC Sierra 2500 undefined

    248,948 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Country Chevrolet - Herscher / Illinois

    FOR THE BEST DEALS IN THE COUNTRY! Come on down to Country Chevrolet! 815-426-6311 www.gmchevydealer.com Please contact the Dealership for latest pricing and monthly payment. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 with Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGC24R9VZ527354
    Stock: 527354
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-27-2020

  • New Listing
    $4,988

    2002 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE

    226,325 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado

    Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592. Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$$

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGK29U22Z191669
    Stock: c049445
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $9,988

    2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT

    312,342 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Medina Buick GMC - Medina / Ohio

    KBB Fair Market Range High: $8,800 Fire Red 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT Quadmaster 4WD 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Sierra 2500 SLT Quadmaster 4WD, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD, Fire Red. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. Recent Arrival! We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGK23U44F192500
    Stock: G202445B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $11,999

    2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT

    148,505 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Friesen Motorsports - Tacoma / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGC23U24F156298
    Stock: 2831
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
