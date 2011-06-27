Used 1993 GMC Sierra 2500 Consumer Reviews

Greg , 12/28/2005

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am the third owner. I have put 40k of the 130k miles on this truck. It has a 454 (2wd) and 10000# overload springs. It is the SLE model. It gets 11 mpg no matter what you haul. The steering is still very tight, engine and tranny strong. It does not smoke but is starting to use a little oil- about a quart every 1500 miles. It has gone through several electrical items (alternator, starter, wiper motor, blew up a battery) I really abuse it but service the heck out of it. It still looks good and drives great.