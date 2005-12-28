Used 1993 GMC Sierra 2500 for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sierra 2500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 1997 GMC Sierra 2500
    used

    1997 GMC Sierra 2500

    248,948 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE in White
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE

    226,325 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT in Red
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT

    312,342 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT

    148,505 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 2500 searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 1993 GMC Sierra 2500

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500

Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Good Old Truck
Greg,12/28/2005
I am the third owner. I have put 40k of the 130k miles on this truck. It has a 454 (2wd) and 10000# overload springs. It is the SLE model. It gets 11 mpg no matter what you haul. The steering is still very tight, engine and tranny strong. It does not smoke but is starting to use a little oil- about a quart every 1500 miles. It has gone through several electrical items (alternator, starter, wiper motor, blew up a battery) I really abuse it but service the heck out of it. It still looks good and drives great.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Sierra 2500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to