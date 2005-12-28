Used 1993 GMC Sierra 2500 for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 248,948 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 226,325 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
- 312,342 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
- 148,505 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 2500 searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500
Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating41 Review
Report abuse
Greg,12/28/2005
I am the third owner. I have put 40k of the 130k miles on this truck. It has a 454 (2wd) and 10000# overload springs. It is the SLE model. It gets 11 mpg no matter what you haul. The steering is still very tight, engine and tranny strong. It does not smoke but is starting to use a little oil- about a quart every 1500 miles. It has gone through several electrical items (alternator, starter, wiper motor, blew up a battery) I really abuse it but service the heck out of it. It still looks good and drives great.