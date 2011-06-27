Estimated values
1990 Subaru Justy GL 2dr Hatchback 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,415
|$1,825
|Clean
|$547
|$1,248
|$1,613
|Average
|$397
|$913
|$1,191
|Rough
|$248
|$578
|$768
Estimated values
1990 Subaru Justy GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,415
|$1,825
|Clean
|$547
|$1,248
|$1,613
|Average
|$397
|$913
|$1,191
|Rough
|$248
|$578
|$768
Estimated values
1990 Subaru Justy DL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,415
|$1,825
|Clean
|$547
|$1,248
|$1,613
|Average
|$397
|$913
|$1,191
|Rough
|$248
|$578
|$768
Estimated values
1990 Subaru Justy GL 4dr Hatchback 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,415
|$1,825
|Clean
|$547
|$1,248
|$1,613
|Average
|$397
|$913
|$1,191
|Rough
|$248
|$578
|$768