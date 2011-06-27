Estimated values
2014 Scion iQ 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,408
|$7,562
|$9,617
|Clean
|$5,127
|$7,178
|$9,093
|Average
|$4,567
|$6,410
|$8,047
|Rough
|$4,006
|$5,642
|$7,000
Estimated values
2014 Scion iQ Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,004
|$8,450
|$10,781
|Clean
|$5,692
|$8,021
|$10,194
|Average
|$5,069
|$7,163
|$9,021
|Rough
|$4,447
|$6,305
|$7,847