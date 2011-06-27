  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic
  4. Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic
  5. Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Sierra 1500HD Classic
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500HD Classics for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,938 - $13,260
Used Sierra 1500HD Classic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fuel Milage

Pete, 01/26/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 1500 HD is a beast on fuel. No matter what I do I can not get over 13.5 MPG. While I appreciate it's [power and towing abilities i did not expect to take such a hit on fuel economy. I traded a 1500 with the 5.3 which was getting 22.7 at highway speeds. Next time I will buy a Tundra which can tow just as much and when not towing get 18-20 mpg.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500HD Classics for sale

Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles