2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Truck Noise Talldog , 12/20/2018 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 62 of 68 people found this review helpful I bought the new 2019 Sierra 1500, and I’ve had bad cabin noise. The dealership tightened doors, no help. They changed the A/T tires to Street tires. Some help, but the noise is unreal. Now the dealership said they have a GM Engineering guy coming to check it out. I’m also not crazy about the new brake system. The truck has been to the dealership 3 times now. I’ve owned 6 Chevrolet trucks and never had so much noises in the cabin of a truck. I traded a 2014 GMC for this truck with no noise. I’m not happy with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Time Traveler James Smith , 06/20/2019 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 53 of 58 people found this review helpful If your thinking of Buying a GMC " Industrial grade truck , JMO DON'T ! I have less than 36,000 miles on my top of the line Denali " again Industrial Grade truck ( their words and slogan not mine ) ! The Front Trans Axle has had to be replace ( never Tow anything with it ) It only took 3 tries to get it right . After fixing it the first time , within a month or so leaked fluid all over my paved drive way , and the after 6 months it did it again , ( costing me over a grand in my cost ( Gm supposedly paid 60 % and I had to pay 40 % ) During the exact time the Trans Axle messed up I receive a error message saying " Stability Traction control " They said had nothing to do with the Trans Axle problem it was ( a faulty senor ) and just coincident , They'd fix it for me for 3 to 4 hundred dollars more . It comes on and goes off , if I back up and turn steering wheel it comes on for a day or two . I guess your not supposed to back up a Industrial grade GMC truck ??? The expensive Chrome Wheels are peeling off chrome like cheap paint on a old house . They've always been polished , and waxed , was told whoever prepped these wheels didn't clean them properly . Now when I clean and Polish / wax them I have to wear protection cut gloves cause the peeling chrome will cut you like a razor knife ( found that out the hard way ) Now lets put this in perspective , I Haven't even had to replace the original tires YET ! The GAS Mileage is bad , nothing like what is stated . I Run High Test Gas , top of the Line Synthetic oil , have a K & N Air Filter for better flow , nothing really helps ! ( if you run reg gas you get no gas mileage ) JMO but this truck hasn't done a decent day work in it life , been babied , pampered , and I would not Own another one . I have been a huge , loyalist fan of GM for most of my life , I have had what I consider good and some bad vehicles but this GMC Industrial grade Serra Denali , JMO rated at the bottom of the list and cost me the most . IT will be gone as soon as I can Afford to dump it ! Don't get me wrong nice looking truck , very Appealing , But Buyer Be wear . NOT WORTH THE MONEY ! Don't let the Looks of it , cost you like it did me . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

TALK YOUSELF OUT OF THIS PURCHASE Carolyn , 07/04/2019 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I've waited well over 2yrs to purchase a new teyck. After a few years of researching, saving, planning, I take the plunge. I purchased the 2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE on Monday July 1, 2019 and under 100 miles the dreadful "Check engine light" comes on! First thing in the morning, July 2, I go to the local dealer and they dont see anything wrong. They state, "It could be because it hasnt been driven in awhile." They reset the light and off I go. By the end of the day 35miles later, the check engine light is back on. The service dept sends me an hour away to Birmingham. After several hours of waiting, the mechanic states, "The water pump is bad." It is currently at the shop. It is unexpected as to when I will get the truck back but I already have a fear of the dreadful check engine light reappearing because its obvious something is SERIOUSLY wrong with this vehicle. I will update this review ownding the turn out but for now, don't put yourself through the pain and agony Im currently experiencing. Purchase something more reliable. Report Abuse

GMC professional downgrade Ken , 05/29/2019 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 40 of 45 people found this review helpful I leased a 2019 GMC AT4 Crew Cab. Factory 2 inch lift with 18” rims and the Goodyear Wranglers. After driving the truck for approx. 100 miles there was a horrible whirling or whipping sound from front driver side. Also, a disturbing rumbling sound under the passenger seat. As usual, the dealer said it was tire noise! It was more of an axle, front end noise. They allowed me to return the truck.. so I got the 2019 Sierra Denali. I hit 5000 miles and lost my brakes!!! Similar to other forums. I had no braking power unless I pushed the pedal to the floor. UNACCEPTABLE GM!!! I also have a check engine light on. When I opened the hood, I heard a hissing sound from the driver side. UNACCEPTABLE GM!!!! Sure the new body style looks good. The multi pro tailgate is useless. Just another component to break. BTW. I have a hitch step so the tail gate can not open and be used as a multi pro gate. Sorry if you guys have a hitch and tow!!!! The interior. Is clean and simple. By no means worthy of the cost they ask! Overall, my 2019 SIERRA DENALI, overpriced trash sitting at a dealer ship waiting for repairs on a brake system. Figured GM would of perfected there products after so many years and a government bail out. Womp.womp.womp!!!!! Loyal GM customer highly unsatisfied!!!! Report Abuse