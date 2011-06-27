Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Pushing 200k miles w/ ZERO issues!
I bought my 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 about a year and a half ago with approx 130k miles on it and I am now nearing the 200k mile mark. I purchased this truck based on an article about the most reliable vehicles to 200k miles. So far what Edmunds said has been true. I hope by submitting this review I don't jinx myself but my truck has been outstanding so far.
Black beast
This slt is my third gmc and by far the best one. The 5.3L vortec has plenty of power and the truck is more comfortable than most cars on the road. I lifted it 6" and installed 22" mayhem warrior wheels, cold air intake a moroso chip and chrome exterior accents. People stop me everywhere I go to say how beautiful the truck is. 59k on it and still running the factory battery and brakes. The back door and driver door window switches failed at 53k and 76k. That's the only problem I've had. I recommend this truck to anybody in the market for a full size truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
lifted gmc
I love this truck well worth every penny
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2011 gmc 5.3l flex fuel
I bought this truck 2 years ago with 7,000 miles. It now has 51,000 miles. Been a very comfortable truck, but when it comes to what you need a truck with a v8 for it doesn't work. I run mobile 1 synthetic oil and change every 5,000 miles. Yet when towing a vintage camper (2,600lbs) and a 4x4 4 wheeler in the bed the truck won't pull a hill at 45 without overheating with no more than 2,500 miles on oil change. Also a 3 year old truck I have had to reinstall the door bumper guards since they fell off at 37,000 miles, comfortable truck but the the GMC brand I knew growing up, I'd gladly take my 09 silverado back
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Truck deluxe
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner