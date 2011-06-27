Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Pushing 200k miles w/ ZERO issues! CGS3 , 03/24/2020 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 about a year and a half ago with approx 130k miles on it and I am now nearing the 200k mile mark. I purchased this truck based on an article about the most reliable vehicles to 200k miles. So far what Edmunds said has been true. I hope by submitting this review I don't jinx myself but my truck has been outstanding so far. Report Abuse

Black beast Michael Pfaff , 02/26/2017 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This slt is my third gmc and by far the best one. The 5.3L vortec has plenty of power and the truck is more comfortable than most cars on the road. I lifted it 6" and installed 22" mayhem warrior wheels, cold air intake a moroso chip and chrome exterior accents. People stop me everywhere I go to say how beautiful the truck is. 59k on it and still running the factory battery and brakes. The back door and driver door window switches failed at 53k and 76k. That's the only problem I've had. I recommend this truck to anybody in the market for a full size truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

lifted gmc Erik Eberly , 02/08/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this truck well worth every penny Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2011 gmc 5.3l flex fuel outdrmn , 09/11/2014 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck 2 years ago with 7,000 miles. It now has 51,000 miles. Been a very comfortable truck, but when it comes to what you need a truck with a v8 for it doesn't work. I run mobile 1 synthetic oil and change every 5,000 miles. Yet when towing a vintage camper (2,600lbs) and a 4x4 4 wheeler in the bed the truck won't pull a hill at 45 without overheating with no more than 2,500 miles on oil change. Also a 3 year old truck I have had to reinstall the door bumper guards since they fell off at 37,000 miles, comfortable truck but the the GMC brand I knew growing up, I'd gladly take my 09 silverado back Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse