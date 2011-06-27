  1. Home
Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

My first truck

kevin, 01/11/2006
Not a true hybrid, around 17.5 mpg. Great power. Handles well and I fit nicely inside- I am 6 foot 9. Nice Bose speaker system too. I easily adjusted to the engine that turns off at stops (a slight delay between brake release and engine power for acceleration)

