Used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
2004 GMC Sierra 4.8 V8
I purchased this vehicle used. It now has nearly 155,000 miles on it needing a little TLC and routine maintenance. It has needed little things like tune up, brakes, fluids changed, shocks and tires. This truck has exceeded all of my expectations for a higher mileage vehicle. It does not leak fluids or use and oil. I plan to put another 50K on it before even considering purchasing another truck. I have two friend that also own 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 with over 200+K miles on each. They both run very well needing only routine maintenance.
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4X4 Std cab SB 5.3
Just turned 100k. Even though this truck has been meticulously maintained and never abused, it has had the transmission replaced (at 67K), sound system (at 25K), intermediate steering shaft (3 times), HVAC controls (at 75K), front rotors (2 times), instrument panel (at 70K), steering wheel control modules replaced (80K), Evaporative Emission Canister Vent Valve (at 124K), upholstery (at 124K), etc. There is so much slop in the drive train that I would never consider using as a tow vehicle. Good for going to the dump and grocery shopping. Limited slip (rear) is demonstrating signs of impending failure, just a matter of time.
best truck i ever bought!
bought the truck at 120k miles 4 years ago. today i have 205k on it as my daily driver to work and back (80mile round trip highway) and to the day all ive had to replace was an alternator. towed a boat for 3 years weighing aprox. 3800lbs with easy and stability. this truck is absolutely bullet proof and i would buy it again in a heart beat. note: i also just bought a 2015 sierra all terrain edition last December and to be honest i like driving my 2004 sierra better! absolutely great all around truck!!!
gmc
excellent quality smooth ride should have got the 5.3 engine for more low end the 4.8 likes to rev and power comes on strong getting 20 plus miles per gallon with auto and 3.42 gears
best yet
I bought this truck brand new, actually bought a toyota first but found the mileage and power to lacking for the needs I had. this truck filled the bill alright, she has towed a trailer almost everyday and has been used as a working route truck.I have had not one problem with this truck even the tires have lasted longer than expected for stock run of the mill general tires. I love this truck but its time to move on to a new work truck I think I will do it all over with another short box gmc 1500 ! what a great investment this was for our co.
