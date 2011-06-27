Used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Rust bucket John , 11/09/2015 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful bought brand new in 2004. at 45,000 miles the gauge cluster went, @ 88,000 miles the catalytic converter went, @ 7 years old the cab corners and rocker panels started to bubble despite always washing and hand waxing, along with car washes. At 110k I was using coolant and heard my lifters ticking. With no warranty I pulled the valve covers only to find anti-freeze and my cylinder heads covered in muck!!! The warped cylinder heads that caused the disaster were on millions of gm vehicles between 2002 and 2006. Cadillac's, yukons, sierras, etc, A local mechanic with gm explained that they knew about the problem but continued to use the heads because they had purchased millions of dollars worth of them and knew the buyers would get 100k miles out of them. He explained a recall would have cost millions of dollars so they decided it was pretty much just cheaper to screw the buyer. 3k in parts and labor and the car was down for a week. Needed all new lifters and heads planed. @ 120k rust is through the cab corners and rocker panels. Won't pass inspection in NH, Large holes. Now at 146k It's using coolant again. I tasted the water dripping from the exhaust pipe. Sure enough, anti-freeze. Time to go. Bad luck with 3rd gmc in a row. I'm a bow tie guy with chevelles and other muscle but a ford 250 super duty is looking pretty good. Gas of course where as nothing beats a Dmax. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2004 GMC Sierra 4.8 V8 Roger , 09/24/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle used. It now has nearly 155,000 miles on it needing a little TLC and routine maintenance. It has needed little things like tune up, brakes, fluids changed, shocks and tires. This truck has exceeded all of my expectations for a higher mileage vehicle. It does not leak fluids or use and oil. I plan to put another 50K on it before even considering purchasing another truck. I have two friend that also own 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 with over 200+K miles on each. They both run very well needing only routine maintenance. Report Abuse

GMC Denali Quadrasteer Spurz , 10/09/2006 23 of 27 people found this review helpful The GMC Denali provides a level of comfort and sophistication never available in a pick up truck. It offers the upscale appointments with comfortable, adjustable leather seats,the most advance drive train of any truck on the road, the convenience and security of OnStar, and the performance of GM's 6 litre engine. The manuverability is fantastic and a must if you are towing a boat or toy hauler or trying to fit in a tight parking spot. Excellent performance, refinement, and capability with the loan drawback being the poor gas mileage, which is to be expected. Report Abuse

great trucks tyloterbauer , 06/03/2015 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this truck used at 126k miles drove for a month started loosing coolant took it into my dealership they found out it was the water pump not the heads replaced for free I've had to do shocks ball joints tire rod ends maf sensor left bank exhaust manifold gasket evap control module u joint and axle shaft seals because I'm super picky but understand that I did not buy a brand new truck I bought used this truck pulls like a dream rides great just wish it didn't govern at 98 and had better stopping power I drove an 08 and decided I still liked the 04 better plenty of power and mpg isn't bad 04 sierra sle 5.3 extended cab 4x4 z71 is a keeper for sure out Mudd's my buddies fords and dodges Report Abuse