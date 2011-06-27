Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

99 Sierra Step Side Reg Cab 2w drive mwcook99 , 10/23/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased this truck new in 1999. It now has 205,000 miles. Has been a great, reliable truck. Great tire mileage, got 100000 miles out of the factory installed tires (Generals). Still on the third set of tires. Transmission got hot and had to be rebuilt at 130000, put a trans cooler on to fix that problem. Had a bad lifter at 75000 but a new set is still working fine. No other major problems. Still looks good, drives great. Only wish it got better gas mileage, 17 to 20 mpg is it with the V-6. Report Abuse

1 heck of a truck william mcduffie , 01/10/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful All I can say is "awesome". This is the 1st truck that I have owned and I don't regret it at all. I've never had a 325 5.3 v8 before and I love it. It has sweet gas mileage for a v8. I can go 470 miles on a full tank of 93 octane. Horsepower, oh my God, it's unreal. It has the power of a 400 c.i. v8. I truly love this motor. Thank you GM for this V8. Report Abuse

BIg Red the Big Red , 02/11/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Got this veicle as a left over in 2000, didn't want red, but it has grown on me, the trucks styling is modern, but not over board like a Dodge, and does not look like the sheet metal was hung on the truck like Fords, it is what it is supposed to be a pick-up truck, not a tractor trailer or a car. Reliable with close to 50,000 miles, nothing more required but routine maintenance, and new tires. it looks good sitting in the driveway. I would recommend a GMC to anyone,it rides well, and looks good and works hard. Report Abuse

Great Truck Nick C , 02/13/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I enjoy driving my truck day in and day out. I have no complaints about it so far. I have only had the truck for about two months now. The 4 wheel drive has tore through everything i have put it up against. Its nice! Report Abuse