Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
blows away the competition
i have a 99 sierra 4.8 sle with 400,000kms and still runs like new on original motor and transmission these are amazing trucks !!!! give them the regular maintenance they require and it will never die , it is still my daily driver , and by far i would NOT trade my 14 year old truck even for a 2012 , this truck still has beaten a 5.7 ram and a f150 (ram was a 2009) (ford was a 2007) and literally beats them both in every test i put it up to , and its 14 years old!!! bravo GM with this truck you have won me as a customer for life!!!
1999 SLE 1500 Sierra GMC
I bought my GMC in 2003, it had 52,000 miles, the first time I drove it, I loved the power from behind the wheel. I love this truck. Mechanic tried to tell me that it didn't have a 4.8,lol, so I had to prove it to him. This is an excellent truck and very reliable. Today it has 117,000, and you can't even hear it run, she purrs like a kitten. I have always driven a GMC, and always will.
99 Sierra Step Side Reg Cab 2w drive
Purchased this truck new in 1999. It now has 205,000 miles. Has been a great, reliable truck. Great tire mileage, got 100000 miles out of the factory installed tires (Generals). Still on the third set of tires. Transmission got hot and had to be rebuilt at 130000, put a trans cooler on to fix that problem. Had a bad lifter at 75000 but a new set is still working fine. No other major problems. Still looks good, drives great. Only wish it got better gas mileage, 17 to 20 mpg is it with the V-6.
No more GM products for me.
Problems before '05- transmission went out, ABS quit due to computer glitch, seal in four wheel drive started leaking, the cd player went out, the control nobs for the radio cracked and some fell off, the tailgate cables snapped on three separate occasions, once while I was loading an ATV. The tailgate then received a slight dent when it hit the bumper. GM said that their research has shown only the '00 and later models were affected by this. I'm thinking apparently not! It's the same exact cable! A year or two later they finally agreed. Throttle sticks starting off, back windows whistle, clear coat started separating and flaking off two years ago. Not enough room to tell it all!
1 heck of a truck
All I can say is "awesome". This is the 1st truck that I have owned and I don't regret it at all. I've never had a 325 5.3 v8 before and I love it. It has sweet gas mileage for a v8. I can go 470 miles on a full tank of 93 octane. Horsepower, oh my God, it's unreal. It has the power of a 400 c.i. v8. I truly love this motor. Thank you GM for this V8.
