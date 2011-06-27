Used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

93 SL 4.3V6 8ft bed reg cab Tony , 10/24/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is the first truck I've ever owned and I can't say enough about her. This machine has never let me down and made me some extra cash.With the 4.3 liter V6 it is great on gas but sometimes underpowered on long trips with a heavy load but it's understandable. She runs like a champ & starts up on the first try every time. My wife prefers to go in the truck everywhere than our family sedan.(gotta say I feel the same).I've been everywhere with this truck up and down the east coast. She has a big 30 gallon tank so I can just keep going & going. Thought of getting a newer model but I can't part with her. Hats off to GM for this one. Love the simple styling and simplicity of maintaining this truck. Report Abuse

1993 GMC 1500 Sierra jporey , 07/17/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My wife's uncle bought this brand new in 1993, so when he said he was selling his blue on blue GMC, I said sold. When I bought it from him in 06 it had 137,000. I drive it everyday and just about to hit 150,000 miles. Only thing I have had to replace was the tiger paw tires ( sounds like everyone else did too ) and 3 out of the 4 brake lines. The truck has held up very well and due to my wife's uncle passing this year the truck has a lot of sentimental value as well.

MInt condition Shlayer , 04/21/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have my truck almost a year ago. I got it with 162,000 on it. This is probly the best alround truck GM has ever made. Mine came with the 4.3 V6 and 5 spd standard and i love engine and plan to a keep the 4.3 for when i do the build up on it. The paint the flawless even for being 16 years old I still have yet to see another truck this color? Its a teal green with metal flake. Its beautiful. Ill never get rid of this truck

The truck that keeps on going walker , 05/02/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had this truck since new and have 230,000 miles on it. I have had to replace the alternator, water pump, starter,fuel pump, and ac blower motor. All repairs are easily done by a dyi mechanic with simple tools. The engine and transmission are still going although the transmission is slipping a little now. I ran Mobile One 5W-30 in it until recently. I couldn't ask for more from a truck that has had to work as well as play.