Estimated values
2008 Saturn Sky Red Line Carbon Flash SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,513
|$7,743
|$8,507
|Clean
|$5,984
|$7,118
|$7,796
|Average
|$4,926
|$5,867
|$6,374
|Rough
|$3,868
|$4,616
|$4,953
Estimated values
2008 Saturn Sky Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,384
|$7,603
|$8,359
|Clean
|$5,865
|$6,989
|$7,660
|Average
|$4,828
|$5,761
|$6,263
|Rough
|$3,790
|$4,533
|$4,867
Estimated values
2008 Saturn Sky 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,960
|$7,157
|$7,896
|Clean
|$5,476
|$6,579
|$7,236
|Average
|$4,507
|$5,423
|$5,917
|Rough
|$3,539
|$4,267
|$4,597
Estimated values
2008 Saturn Sky Carbon Flash SE 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,231
|$7,451
|$8,207
|Clean
|$5,725
|$6,850
|$7,521
|Average
|$4,712
|$5,646
|$6,150
|Rough
|$3,700
|$4,443
|$4,778