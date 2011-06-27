Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Vibe AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,931
|$2,484
|$2,785
|Clean
|$1,721
|$2,220
|$2,491
|Average
|$1,300
|$1,691
|$1,902
|Rough
|$879
|$1,162
|$1,314
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Vibe GT Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,892
|$2,467
|$2,779
|Clean
|$1,686
|$2,204
|$2,485
|Average
|$1,274
|$1,679
|$1,898
|Rough
|$862
|$1,154
|$1,311
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Vibe Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,775
|$2,335
|$2,639
|Clean
|$1,582
|$2,087
|$2,361
|Average
|$1,195
|$1,590
|$1,803
|Rough
|$808
|$1,093
|$1,245