Used 2005 GMC Safari Consumer Reviews
Practical good Van
The Safari is a good practical van with AWD capabilities.Not fancy, but able to handle three kids and their sports stuff plus friends. Snow, and spring mud are not enough to stop it delivering service to our family.
Safari Review
If you want to carry six people with AWD this is the ticket. This is the second Safari we've owned. While the interior could use some work such as larger front leg room, driver side passenger doors and a few more cupholders, the overall functionality of the van is excellent. The larger size more than makes up for these shortcomings. It is great for long (800 mile) road trips with 4 kids. Not only that, it can carry all the gear. The AWD works great in snow and the 4.3 L V-6 has sufficient power. We've had no major mechanical problems with this van or its predecessor. However, there have been some interior trim issues.
USA Travler
The Safari is the best van on the market. I can't imagine 2005 being the last. It is extreem comfort and space in travel. It will carry an elephant with ease! This is my second Safari. If they were still sold I would not consider any other vehicle. The previous one I had for 223,000 miles, got 28 - yes - 28 miles to the gallon (tbs fuel injection)With steel bumpers it was a tank with zip and personality. Nothing in the mileage other than tires and brakes ever needed replacement! My new 2005 is somewhat more refined in interior - but I feel that negative as space was removed. It gets far less milage. My only serious fault is that the sterring radious is very slight.
