Used 2000 GMC Jimmy Consumer Reviews
JIMMMYY!
So I got this 2000 GMC Jimmy at 165,000 miles, now it has 172,000 miles and it a complete money pit, but a life saver. I have spent $3500 in repairs in the last 6 months. I've taken it to three different mechanics and technicians.Every single part on my brake is brand new, and the ABS light is still on. I can't afford to keep it anymore, so this is a good car if you are a mechanic or have a mechanic who knows who he is doing. BUT this has saved me through the winter. With All-Season tires it plowed through 2 feet of snow and 2 inches of ice. No weather condition stopped me, and I was incredibly thankful. (Maine Winter of 2014-2015)
2000 jimmy
This is for all jimmy (2000) owners,that have a noise in font that knowone can find. In this model it's the condenser/heater core loose in it's housing. The gas gauge quits working properly because the fuel in Canada still contains a particular addative that has been removed in the US, where these fuel tank sensor where made,they get corroded in places and fail. Early failer of the front wheel bearings are do to just plain old "bad design" and low quality.
Money pit
When I finished making payments on this truck thats when everything started to go wrong. The transmission blew twice I'm on my third one same for my alternator, water pump, ball joints and the front end, the fuel pump and the intake manifold had to be replaced twice. Then I had to replace the rear wiper motor and rear door lock, the front wiper motor, the radiator, the spider injectors, the front wheel bearings, the window and lock controls never worked right, the 4x4 actuator has to looked at before the first snow fall because it has failed me many times. Thanks to gmc I'll never never buy an American car! Again
myjimmy
i bought mine this year and the 4 wheel drive didnt work. it turned out to be 40 dollar dash switch so i was lucky. sunroof also doesnt work but other than that im glad i bought it. its got good power and doesnt hurt too much on gas. its the perfect thing for me!
Double edged sword
Bought it in 2001 with 64K. Now has 311K. Wheel bearings replaced twice. Ball joints and front end done. Head gasket blew at 100K. Brakes yearly. Fuel pump. Major valve job. Alternators every 18 months. New battery every 3 years. Fantastic to drive, (live in Western Canada) Horrible to maintain. The double edged is that it does what it's supposed to but at high maintenance. Rear wiper motor is absolute rubbish. Shocks are on their way out. Put the best tyres you can afford on it and it stays on the road in the worst conditions. Gas mileage leaves something to be desired.
