  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1997 GMC Jimmy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 GMC Jimmy Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Jimmy
Overview
See Jimmy Inventory
See Jimmy Inventory
See Jimmy Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171617
Transmissionno4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmissionno4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/20 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/399.0 mi.270.0/360.0 mi.270.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG171617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.39.5 ft.36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room39.7 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.
Length175.0 in.181.1 in.181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5000 lbs.5500 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.5300 lbs.4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.2 cu.ft.37.3 cu.ft.37.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.7.5 in.7.6 in.
Height66.0 in.64.4 in.64.8 in.
Maximum payload914.0 lbs.1277.0 lbs.1158.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.107.0 in.107.0 in.
Width67.8 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Black
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Standard Red
See Jimmy InventorySee Jimmy InventorySee Jimmy Inventory

Related Used 1997 GMC Jimmy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles