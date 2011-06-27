2019 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Disappointed in NEPA , 10/02/2019 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

I have had a horrible time with this truck. I got a 2019 GMC Canyon extended cab 4x4 V6 that checked off all the right boxes on paper and looked and drove great during the test ride. Fast forward just three months later and I have transmission issues, grinding vibration sounds from the engine, sounds of liquid sloshing around behind the dash, and a broken AC since mid-August. None of those issues are resolved and we are in October. I brought it in back in August and called to pick it up the same day so they can get the parts. I suffered through August and September in the heat with health issues until they took the truck in. I haven’t had the truck for a couple of weeks now and driving a loaner. The dealer has no ETA and the corporate office does not ever seem to return calls or call back when they promise to call back. This is the worst ownership experience I ever had. If I knew this going in, I would have gave up the features I got with the Canyon for the (supposedly) more reliable Toyota Tacoma. At least I would not be making payments on a broken vehicle. Avoid. 4/3/2020: I am going to update this review. I had very bad luck with a dealership in the NYC area, which I thought would have been good because it was close to my job. They only had two mechanics and their dealership served an entire NYC borough. To make matters worse, my issue happened during the GM strike. Even worse, GM corporate was absolutely uncaring when I called them, they did absolutely nothing for me, except throw me to person to person until I got a head supervisor and by that time (close to two months later in October) she said 'it's fixed and we owe you nothing.' If you have any issues, you can expect that kind of care from GM's dealership and senior corporate management. Since then, I luckily have had no further issues. I installed winter tires in November (Cooper Discoverer M+S 245/75R16 111 S Tires), on 16" black steel wheels. They weren't that great, but for $75 per tire, they were better than stock in deep snow and mud. After the whole fiasco with GM, I decided to upgrade the speakers to something that was better. I installed Focal Integration ISC 165 in the rear and Focal Integration ISC 690 in the front, there was no splicing, with the Metra 72-4572 adapters (plugs right into the truck's wiring harness). The sound is a lot better, but note, it takes a while for the speakers to loosen up for a little more bass response. The bass is nothing to write home about, even after they loosen up. They'd probably shine better with an AMP. The truck got me through the rest of the fall and winter, we are now into Spring. I put on 8K miles since October - no other issues. The truck is doing well, does what it is supposed to, very comfortable. I would recommend the Bose upgrade for this truck as the stock is not great at all. Auto-4WD is a great mode, especially in rain and light snow.