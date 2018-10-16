2019 GMC Canyon Extended Cab
Which Canyon does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Big towing capacity with gasoline V6 and four-cylinder diesel engines
- Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
- Comfortable ride over most surfaces
- Front seats can feel small to larger people
- Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
- Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
- Limited availability of advanced driver safety features
- New infotainment interface
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
- New high-resolution rearview camera on SLE and above
- Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The 2019 GMC Canyon is closely related to the Chevy Colorado. The Canyon receives a few more optional upscale features, a nicer-looking grille and fancier wheels, but that's about it. Really, these two trucks are the same, with just minor differences in pricing and available equipment.
Either truck will work out great if you plan to tow. The Canyon's base engine is an unremarkable four-cylinder, but you can upgrade to the available V6 engine or the torque-rich turbodiesel engine. With the diesel, the Canyon's maximum towing capacity is a stout 7,700 pounds. Inside, the GMC has the same cabin design as the Chevy, making it harder to justify paying more for the Canyon. Buttons, touchpoints and even touchscreen fonts are very similar.
So should you get a Canyon? For the most part, you can save some money by getting the Colorado. Or you might want to check out the refined Honda Ridgeline or new Ford Ranger. Overall, though, the Canyon will surely satisfy, especially if you are looking for an upscale midsize truck.
Notably, we picked the 2019 GMC Canyon Diesel as one of Edmunds' Best Trucks and the 2019 GMC Canyon as one of Edmunds' Best Trucks for Towing and Best Gas Mileage Trucks for this year.
GMC Canyon models
The 2019 GMC Canyon is a midsize pickup offered in two- and four-seat extended-cab and five-seat crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and five trim levels to choose from: SL, base Canyon, SLE, SLT and the top-of-the-line Denali.
The SL is offered only with the extended cab. It lacks rear seats, and it comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission, 16-inch wheels, air conditioning, a four-way power driver's seat (with manual recline), a tilt-only steering wheel, power windows, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice commands, a USB port and a six-speaker sound system.
The next step up is the base Canyon trim, which is available in both extended-cab and crew-cab body styles and adds a six-speed automatic transmission (optional or standard, depending on the configuration) and fold-up rear jump seats (extended-cab models only). A 3.6-liter V6 engine (308 hp and 275 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission is also optional or standard, depending on the configuration.
Significantly, the base Canyon can be ordered with some option packages that aren't available on the SL. Notable features to look out for include remote keyless entry, an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, cruise control and a trailering package.
Instead of picking option packages for the base Canyon, you could just upgrade to the SLE. It gets you most of the above as standard, plus 17-inch wheels, power side mirrors, upgraded interior trim materials, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, OnStar connectivity (with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a high-resolution rearview camera, and three extra USB ports.
Much like the base Canyon, the SLE gets most of its options in packages. The optional SLE Convenience package includes automatic climate control, remote start and a sliding rear window. The All Terrain package (GMC's version of the off-road-focused Colorado Z71) bundles 17-inch dark-tinted alloy wheels and all-terrain tires, an off-road-oriented suspension, a rear locking differential, hill descent control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a four-way power passenger seat, and distinctive cloth upholstery.
Even with all those available options, there's still some equipment missing from the SLE that you can get with the SLT trim. It gets all the SLE's standard equipment plus the contents of the SLE Convenience package. It also comes standard with the 3.6-liter V6 engine, 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, wireless charging for compatible cellphones, and the All Terrain package's front seating upgrades (power adjustments and heating).
Both the SLE and the SLT can be equipped with the optional Driver Alert package that features forward collision warning and lane departure warning. Other optional extras include the turbocharged 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp and 369 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic. An upgraded seven-speaker Bose audio system is also available for the SLT and the All Terrain-equipped SLE.
For maximum creature comforts, there's the Canyon Denali. The Denali gets the SLT's equipment plus the contents of the Driver Alert package, the upgraded Bose audio system, navigation, chrome-clad 20-inch wheels, cargo lamps, heated and ventilated front seats, and a spray-in bedliner.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the GMC Canyon Denali Crew Cab (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD | 5-foot-1-inch bed).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Canyon has received some minor revisions to trim-level features as well as an update to the infotainment interface. Our findings, however, remain broadly applicable to this year's Canyon.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 GMC Canyon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have had a horrible time with this truck. I got a 2019 GMC Canyon extended cab 4x4 V6 that checked off all the right boxes on paper and looked and drove great during the test ride. Fast forward just three months later and I have transmission issues, grinding vibration sounds from the engine, sounds of liquid sloshing around behind the dash, and a broken AC since mid-August. None of those issues are resolved and we are in October. I brought it in back in August and called to pick it up the same day so they can get the parts. I suffered through August and September in the heat with health issues until they took the truck in. I haven’t had the truck for a couple of weeks now and driving a loaner. The dealer has no ETA and the corporate office does not ever seem to return calls or call back when they promise to call back. This is the worst ownership experience I ever had. If I knew this going in, I would have gave up the features I got with the Canyon for the (supposedly) more reliable Toyota Tacoma. At least I would not be making payments on a broken vehicle. Avoid. 4/3/2020: I am going to update this review. I had very bad luck with a dealership in the NYC area, which I thought would have been good because it was close to my job. They only had two mechanics and their dealership served an entire NYC borough. To make matters worse, my issue happened during the GM strike. Even worse, GM corporate was absolutely uncaring when I called them, they did absolutely nothing for me, except throw me to person to person until I got a head supervisor and by that time (close to two months later in October) she said 'it's fixed and we owe you nothing.' If you have any issues, you can expect that kind of care from GM's dealership and senior corporate management. Since then, I luckily have had no further issues. I installed winter tires in November (Cooper Discoverer M+S 245/75R16 111 S Tires), on 16" black steel wheels. They weren't that great, but for $75 per tire, they were better than stock in deep snow and mud. After the whole fiasco with GM, I decided to upgrade the speakers to something that was better. I installed Focal Integration ISC 165 in the rear and Focal Integration ISC 690 in the front, there was no splicing, with the Metra 72-4572 adapters (plugs right into the truck's wiring harness). The sound is a lot better, but note, it takes a while for the speakers to loosen up for a little more bass response. The bass is nothing to write home about, even after they loosen up. They'd probably shine better with an AMP. The truck got me through the rest of the fall and winter, we are now into Spring. I put on 8K miles since October - no other issues. The truck is doing well, does what it is supposed to, very comfortable. I would recommend the Bose upgrade for this truck as the stock is not great at all. Auto-4WD is a great mode, especially in rain and light snow.
Sold my 2015 for a 2019 Canyon and very pleased with the improvements. The 8 speed AT shifts much smoother than my 6 speed in the 2015. The ride is also quieter in the 2019. The only suggestion I would give is to equip the All Terrain model with more active safety features.
Bought new 2019 All Terrain V16 extended cab in December, special ordered from factory, took 8 weeks til delivery, Drives better then my 2003 Tahoe. Gets decent gas mileage for a truck, 18-19 around town, 23-24 hwy. removed air dam and gave it 2” lift in front. So far no complaints, 8K miles.
Features are great. Power and more than enough truck for what I need.
Features & Specs
|SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,000
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6300 rpm
|4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18
2.5L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$25,000
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$34,400
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
|4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$31,100
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Canyon safety features:
- OnStar System
- Provides emergency crash notification, stolen-vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking.
- Driver Alert Package
- Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. This package is optional on the SLE and the SLT (standard on the Denali).
- Rearview Camera
- Displays a view of what's behind you on the touchscreen. Dynamic guidelines are a new feature this year.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Acceptable
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
GMC Canyon vs. the competition
GMC Canyon vs. Honda Ridgeline
The Ridgeline is currently our favorite midsize truck, which might seem strange. To clarify, though, the Ridgeline uses a carlike chassis rather than a body-on-frame design such as the Canyon's. But that means the Ridgeline handles extremely well, it has excellent ride quality, and it's quiet on the open road. But the Canyon will certainly out-tow the car-based Ridgeline. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline.
GMC Canyon vs. Chevrolet Colorado
Underneath, the GMC Canyon and the Chevy Colorado are essentially twins — their differences are merely skin-deep. The GMC has more in the way of available creature comforts, especially on the top trim levels, but the Colorado offers a more basic, bare-bones version of the pickup for purists. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado.
GMC Canyon vs. Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma is one of the most off-road-capable rigs on the planet, with multiple levels of off-road competency to choose from. But the Tacoma's interior feels merely functional at best. By contrast, the GMC Canyon only offers one off-road-ready trim. However, its interior feels much more modern and plush than the Toyota's. Read the Edmunds' long-term test of the 2016 Toyota Tacoma.
FAQ
Is the GMC Canyon a good car?
What's new in the 2019 GMC Canyon?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Canyon:
- New infotainment interface
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
- New high-resolution rearview camera on SLE and above
- Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015
Is the GMC Canyon reliable?
Is the 2019 GMC Canyon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Canyon?
The least-expensive 2019 GMC Canyon is the 2019 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,500.
Other versions include:
- SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,000
- 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $25,000
- SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,400
- 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,100
- All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,900
- SL 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $21,500
- All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,500
- SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,200
- 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,700
What are the different models of GMC Canyon?
More about the 2019 GMC Canyon
If you're searching for a pickup that's easier to park than the typical full-size pickup but still want a lot of capability, check out the 2019 GMC Canyon. A more upscale sibling of the Chevrolet Colorado, the Canyon can be configured to tow up to 7,700 pounds and carry up to 1,620 pounds in the cargo bed, so it's certainly got the muscle for heavy jobs. With an array of available upscale features and a roomy cab, it's also more luxurious and comfortable than its rivals.
As is the case with many pickup trucks, the Canyon comes in a variety of versions. The SL is the most basic, offering a bare-bones approach and limited configurations. The next model up — the actual base model — presents more options but is still aimed at commercial or small-business owners. Most individual buyers will probably prefer the midrange SLE, though GMC also offers the SLT and the range-topping Denali should you want the most out of your midsize truck.
The base engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that generates 200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque. You can upgrade to a 3.6-liter V6, which offers 308 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. An intriguing alternative unique to the Canyon (and Colorado) is an optional turbocharged 2.8-liter diesel four-cylinder, which develops 181 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. That's the engine you'll need if you want the full 7,700 pounds of maximum towing capacity. The V6 tops out at 7,000 pounds and the gas four-cylinder at 3,500 pounds.
We don't expect a glass-smooth ride from any pickup, but the Canyon is pretty well-settled, especially with a load in the bed, and it's much easier to park and maneuver than a full-size pickup. We are also impressed by the comfort and refinement the Canyon provides. The cab's controls are organized well, and the seats are comfortable enough for all-day comfort.
There are a few other choices for a midsize pickup, but the 2019 GMC Canyon could be the one for you. Use Edmunds to do further research and locate the perfect one.
2019 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Overview
The 2019 GMC Canyon Extended Cab is offered in the following styles: SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SL 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M), All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 GMC Canyon Extended Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Canyon Extended Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Canyon Extended Cab 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Canyon Extended Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Canyon Extended Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Canyon Extended Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including SLE, Base, All Terrain, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 GMC Canyon Extended Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
