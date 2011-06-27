Used 2015 GMC Acadia SUV Consumer Reviews

2015 Denali Acadia: Nothing much better. John Metya , 02/24/2016 Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful The Pros: Build quality, engine and transmission are reliable and well balanced, ride, cabin comfort, seat configuration (dropping seats and re-erecting them for cargo space configuration is superbly easy), handling, super quiet cabin, predictable handling, lack of roll or sway, great towing, superb acceleration, great a/c (a must in south Florida), HUD display (it's amazing how much we've come to love it), the lighting is great, the backup camera is superb, the lumbar support and overall seat design is as good it can be, seat belts are easy to use and comfortable, cooled seats are really great, navigation is very good. The Cons: Unless you bought a badly designed and built car, this stuff only becomes obvious over time. The 20" tires are supposed to be maintained at 35 psi, they lose pressure (all four of them) constantly, and not over months, but over days. Put in 35 psi (measured by a good handheld pressure and the you'll be down to 34 the next day, and down 31 or 32 pounds in 7-10 days. We own a 1994 Mercedes SL500 in mint condition, and I only add air once a year. To be sure, this isn't a deal breaker, but it is a hassle and it will cause my tires to wear down faster. The dealer is aware of the problem and has no solution. I wish they would have spent a buck more and used real chrome on the exterior where they have used chrome looking plastic. This is a $52,500 car. How much would chrome add to the cost? The Envoy had an air pump built into the car. They should have left it in the Denali. The instrument panel controls, and far worse, the navigation controls are NOT accessible (meaning, you can't enter an address, ask for the location of the nearest Best Buy, etc.) once the car is in Drive and moving. You can just hear the committee of lawyers deciding it's too dangerous to have these controls active while the car is moving. So, now we have to stop on an Interstate (cars flying by at 85 mph) so we can enter an address. Does that sound safer? Or, we've have to enter the address into a tiny screen in our phones. Is that any safer? NO. NO. NO. The solution is simple. There is a pressure sensor in the passenger seat ANYWAY, so when there is someone sitting there, allow the controls in the navigation system to be active. Stop doing dumb things - stop trying to mommy us. If it's a lawsuit you're worried about, well, I just laid out the plaintiff's wining case. The sunroof is too small, and awfully noisy even at 40 mph. On the plus side, the wire mesh sun screen is unbelievably effective. The windshield wipers are noisier than they should be. It's no a deal breaker, but noise is noise, and it is somewhat bothersome. The backup camera gets wet and uselessly blurry in rain. My wife always points out that the second row should have drop down (from the back of the front seats) trays. I am sure this must be a lawyer overruled issue, as well. But, I am sure they can design a break-apart tray in case of accident. But, she's absolutely right. You need a tray for the people (read, kids) to eat and play while they sit back there. This is the third GMC SUV we've owned. We owned two Envoy (4X4) in the first decade of the 21st century, and this is our fist GMC (2X4) Acadia Denali. We liked the Envoy, but the Denali is a game changer. It's a large SUV (but, not a huge SUV like a Yukon), and will provide you with all the space you need. Our Denali has four captains seats and a bench third row. The interior is amazingly roomy, even for third row passengers. But, those sitting in the first two rows, the spaciousness and comfort is like sitting in an airliners first class cabin. This SUV is luxury car that's a pleasure to own and drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

AMAZINGLY UNCOMFORTABLE; POOR console layout Drew , 01/02/2016 SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 37 people found this review helpful After extensive reviews of this vehicle (edmunds.com, consumer reports/consumer search, cars.com), it's surprising that not a single review comments on the uncomfortable headrests and unfriendly layout of the most-used console features. Front seat headrests are so uncomfortable that I contemplate selling this brand new vehicle on a weekly basis, and swapping it for similar SUV from Nissan or Toyota. Unfortunately, it's not exactly like returning a piece of clothing to a store for a refund. The headrests (both driver and passenger) cause the head to protrude so much that it creates MAJOR discomfort. I ended up removing and reversing the position of the headrest, so that it essentially faces backwards. The layout of the center console buttons are considerably cumbersome and unfriendly. For example, the front cupholder is really not usable if planning to use the 12 volt outlet (i.e., for a phone charger or radar detector). The button to open the rear lift gate is immediately next to the 12 volt outlet/front cupholder, so it can be triggered inadvertently, and is really annoying. For example, the lift gate can be opened at most inopportune time, with vehicle already parked in garage or backed up to a wall. That happened twice (first time, passenger was plugging USB cord into the receptacle, triggering the lift gate; second time removing outlet plug adapter). The front seat heaters are really nice for Chicago weather (or any cold weather), but the buttons are lower on the center console than they could be and can easily distract when trying to adjust while driving. The wifi that GMC so proudly boasts of is only 3G, which is basically useless. However, it becomes really annoying because anytime I try to use my phone (for bluetooth streaming of calls/music/Pandora) the phone's wifi connection asks to select the signal. Since the GMC is only 3G, it is never fast enough to be useful. Thus, I must turn phone's wifi connection OFF in order for the phone to work properly. That is a MAJOR pain in the ass when driving or as a passenger. Also, I find the bluetooth a bit slower than I've found in other vehicles/radios (Infiniti I35 w/aftermarket Clarion stereo, Toyota Sienna w/OEM radio, Toyota Tundra w/aftermarket Sony stereo). The handling/road holding is excellent (have driven in rain, 1-2 inches of sleet, and 3 inches of snow). It is an assuring and comforting feeling. Gas mileage is NOWHERE close to the estimated specs listed on any of the websites. I drove from Chicago to Benton Harbor, MI (all highway, avg 65-70 mph), and mpg was only 19 mpg (not the 23-24 mpg listed on websites). It is nice that the vehicle uses 87 octane gas, so that will save $ in the long run. In hindsight, I regret not test driving Nissan Pathfinder or Toyota Highlander. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

If you want true Voice Nav, DO NOT buy this SUV Alf Peterson , 09/29/2015 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful GMC is selling this vehicle as a voice navigation capable SUV. The GMC Intellilink Voice Navigation system is supposed to recognize expressions such as: “Intersection”, “Where am I”, “Points of Interest”, “My Location”, or “Current Position”. These features do not work. Several trips to the dealer have produced the service tickets with the comment, “functioning as designed.” Apparently GMC is advertising and selling vehicles that do not function as described in their sales brochures and owners manual. In addition, I have had several GMC case numbers, all of which are not resolved. Don't buy a GMC Acadia with the advertised Voice Navigation. The on-screen portion works but you have to stop the vehicle to make changes. The whole purpose of Voice Navigation is to speak a phrase like "Find me the nearest hotel" or "find me the nearest restaurant." These features DO NOT WORK. The vehicle is very comfortable and quiet. The rear bucket seats do not fold flat. The mileage is worse than my Tahoe. The acceleration is fair. 'Not satisfied with this vehicle at all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Leaks! Laura Fairchild , 11/03/2015 SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 22 people found this review helpful We recently purchased a 2015 GMC Acadia, my second GMC Acadia. Previously we owned a 2008 GMC Acadia that had a sun roof. With my old car we had an instance where the car had issues with electrical panel shorting out. We were told the drains on the sun roof caused the problem. Filed an insurance claim and that was that. With my 2015 GMC Acadia which we purchased in May 2015, I specifically said my only problem with my other car was leak from "blocked sun roof drain". Imagine my distress when last Monday my car was soaked again. There is no sun roof to leak. The service department said because there was leaves and acorns under the hood....????? What the heck does that mean? To me it means a serious design flaw. The service rep asked if I parked under a tree...no I do not. Do they have trees in my neighborhood yes. Performance Comfort Report Abuse