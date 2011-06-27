Used 1996 Geo Tracker Consumer Reviews

Geo Tracker Dave , 08/10/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Personally I wanted to buy a truck with good gas mileage but 4wd to have sum fun on the trails on weekends. When I had bought this one I had driven one before, so it wasn't a surprise but this thing really goes any where Report Abuse

Luvin' it Bill , 06/20/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought used with 133,000+ miles, automatic 4 cyl 4WD 4door, well preserved. I've done timing belt, trans flush, full lubrication, and restore during the oil change. With a new set of AT tires, and maybe a luggage rack, I'll expect 200,000 miles plus! Report Abuse

A Steal of a Deal GEO/Suzuki fan , 06/16/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful An excellent vehicle. I got what I expected and more. I expected good japanese quality (we all know they are Suzuki's) and have gotten it. I bought my Tracker in 1997 with 17k miles and have added over 21k miles a year and have never had any mechanical problem. The gas mileage has been good and everyone who has driven it admitted it is fun to drive. Sure it is not a power machine, but you know that when you buy it. I have the 4dr 4x4 Automatic and even with 95 horsepower I can make it up any hill between San Francisco and Reno/Tahoe. I am sure this car will keep going for another 100k miles. Report Abuse

Too much fun Colkoch , 04/10/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle used with a hard top. I have had so much fun with this vehicle I sold it and then bought it back. I have put Jeeps to shame with the ability of this Tracker in 4WD. You can park it in a dumpster, it's so small and agile. Due to it's center of gravity I would not recommend this for new drivers, but experienced off road drivers will have a fun economical time with it. In a 117K miles I have had to replace the battery, other than that it's been maintenance free, and it has very few computer chips, which is an asset as far as I'm concerned. This is perfect for someone who wants to tow a vehicle behind an RV and doesn't need room for more than two. Report Abuse