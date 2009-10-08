Used 1996 Geo Tracker for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Geo Tracker searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Geo Tracker
Read recent reviews for the Geo Tracker
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.319 Reviews
Report abuse
Dave ,08/10/2009
Personally I wanted to buy a truck with good gas mileage but 4wd to have sum fun on the trails on weekends. When I had bought this one I had driven one before, so it wasn't a surprise but this thing really goes any where