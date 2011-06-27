Used 1991 Geo Tracker SUV Consumer Reviews
Geo Tracker
We purchased this vehicle 6 years ago with 102,000 miles. We now have 192,765. In the last 6 years we have had to replace the computer at $650. Other than that, we have had only routine maintanence. It is finally getting tired but we are considering replacing the motor instead of junking the vehicle. The little thing really grows on you.
Geo Tracker
Purchased this vehicle for my teenage son in 1994 with 90K miles. Ran fine until recently when I had to have the computer rebuilt($250)which I found out is a very common problem on Trackers and simliar vehicles built between 1989- 1994. Also had to replace the clutch which stands to reason since it currently has over 150K miles. I have the 4WD 5 Speed which is fun to drive. Somewhat noisy on the road (wind), but so are all convertibles. Overall, good experience with this vehicle.
Excellent 4WD for the money!
This vehicle, along with its twin brother the Suzuki Sidekick, and cousin the Suzuki Samurai, make EXCELLENT and AFFORDABLE alternatives to the way overpriced yet classic Jeep Wrangler CJ-series. The 2WD is fun in itself, but the 4WD model is very fun to drive. It is so small, light and nimble that when equipped with larger than stock tires <as indicated/specified below> it will easily go some places that the bulkier/heavier Jeep only wishes it could. On the road the ride and mileage is similar to the average 4WD SUV/Pickup. I currently own two of these models with 5-speed and manual locking hubs, and achieve typically 20mpg minimum in 2WD mode.
Great Vehicle
I have had my Tracker since it was new. My husband bought me the hard top for Christmas back in 93 and it is probably why we still own it. It is and has been an economical vehicle and very functional. A great buy way back when!
great car for the money
if you want something: that is unique, that gets great gas mileage, and is very good offroad, then this is the car for you. this is a cheap, reliable car suv mini truck thing that has a convertible top. If i breaks you can find parts super cheap and its just cool. you wont see many people driving these on the road.
