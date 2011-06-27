When I bought my little "monster" Storm it had a whopping 124,000 miles on it everyone I knew said get a good car. I loved it now it has 210,000 miles and the water pump has gone out in it, if this is not a good car then bring one on! I have no complaints about the car of course except the standard back seat complaint. Everyone I know will tell you I drive my little monster like there is no tomorrow and pedal to the metal, I figure if I can take it so can he (the car). I live in the SF bay area I have driven it to WA State 3 times & Reno 4 or 5 times. This car is the best I have ever owned and the best any of my friends have ever seen. I wish they still made them.

