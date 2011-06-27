  1. Home
1992 Geo Storm Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Styling is revised front and rear. GSi models get new 1.8-liter engine making 140 horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Geo Storm.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best I Ever Had
Downhill,07/14/2008
When I bought my little "monster" Storm it had a whopping 124,000 miles on it everyone I knew said get a good car. I loved it now it has 210,000 miles and the water pump has gone out in it, if this is not a good car then bring one on! I have no complaints about the car of course except the standard back seat complaint. Everyone I know will tell you I drive my little monster like there is no tomorrow and pedal to the metal, I figure if I can take it so can he (the car). I live in the SF bay area I have driven it to WA State 3 times & Reno 4 or 5 times. This car is the best I have ever owned and the best any of my friends have ever seen. I wish they still made them.
Dependable car for a budget!
disturbedchic,04/05/2005
Got this car as a hand me down to get through college on and it ended up being the best thing I got. Ran it from 97,000 to 120,000+ with minimal issues before I sold it in favor of a new Cavalier which ended up the worst choice of my life. Was fun to drive with the stick and sipped gas. Space on the car bites but when you need something to get you from A to B that doesn't look like you pulled it outta a junk yard this fun little car with lots of character is a great pick. In a near accident I cracked a pipe on the exhaust so mine ended up noisy and fun like a cheap sports car!
Fun to Drive Sporty Coupe
GeoLover,04/26/2002
Bought my Storm used in `94 with 4500 miles. Great runner, and really fun to drive. Now with 125,000 miles, I cringe at the thought of having to replace it someday. Many fond memories from college on...
Spartan, but reliable
Michael Vuister,04/29/2002
Bit spartan, but reliable, hatchback allows for carrying oversize items. 1.6L engine perky enough to get around nicely. I bought this car because of it's excellent used condition; not so much because I wanted a Storm, but I have never been sorry. Minus point is that the back seats are not useful, except for little children. I get 35.5 miles/gallon on 87 octane gas.
See all 16 reviews of the 1992 Geo Storm
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Geo Storm Overview

The Used 1992 Geo Storm is offered in the following submodels: Storm Hatchback. Available styles include 2+2 2dr Hatchback, GSi 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

