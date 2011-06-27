  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Storm
  4. Used 1991 Geo Storm
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Geo Storm Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Storm
Overview
See Storm Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Length163.4 in.
Curb weight2371 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Height51.7 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Colorado Red
  • Flash Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
See Storm Inventory

Related Used 1991 Geo Storm Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles