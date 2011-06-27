Used 1991 Geo Storm Consumer Reviews
Awesome little car
This little car has been awesome. Other than modifications I've done, the only thing I've had to do to it are routine maintenance like oil and brakes. The only thing it needs now are struts, and with 206,000 miles on the originals, I think they've server their life. Handles great and is very peppy. I love the design of the body, and the mileage is awesome for a car as fast as it is.
Raving for the tricked out Storm!
This is the most unbelievable car in the world. I'm looking ahead to buying another one when mine finally dies. Great handling. Terrific accelleration. WAY higher top speed than the factory specs! And it's SO cheap.
1991 geo storm
no complaints about this car. just crested 270K miles on the original engine last month. great to drive, especially if you like the curves. tight turning circle. engine revs high with no strain. most responsive front end i've ever driven. lots of road-feel. the trade-off of course is that the ride can seem a little rough at times, but if you like road-feel, it's a great car, esp. considering the price. i have no regrets.
I finally got one.
In 1995 I saw one in the street and wanted to buy one, but they discontinued making them. Bummer. But recently my friend had one and she knew I was obsessed about getting one in 1995 asked if I wanted her and I was in high heaven. Me and my 16 year old son had fun fixing and cleaning it up. It's awesome, its sporty, it's fuel efficient, handling is great, it's fun to drive only wish she had a manual transmission, but hey it was free and I really liked the cars first appearance. Wish geo would remake this model.
I bought it for $300 & spent $2k to fix
I bought the car for $300 and they guy said "All it needs is a clutch" "Yeah right." I just finished repairing almost everything on this car. I love to drive it. I still have a few things to fix on it but, I'm happy it's a reliable car now and I drive it everyday. The car is nimble, responsive and easy to get in and out of traffic. It's great for two people but the back seats has very little room. The inside is comfortable and I love the lines on the car except the gray and pink strip that runs the length of the car 90's colors. My friends say I have a vintage 90's car which is as old as my oldest daughter. My cars name is Stormy & she is black exterior with a gray/pink strip. Great KR & FUN
