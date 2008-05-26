Used 1993 Geo Metro for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Geo Metro searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Geo Metro
Read recent reviews for the Geo Metro
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.420 Reviews
Report abuse
RICKJOAN,05/26/2008
Bought this car from my boss and it had just turned 100,000 mi. I am an auto mechanic for over 40 years experience. When i first go the car it was hard to get used the the engine vibration. It was a peppy little car. I ended up going to Michigan twice and both times checked the gas mileage coming back and could not believe the gas mileage i got. At 70 mph with a/c on i averaged 51 to 56 miles per gallon. Around town i averaged 48 to 50. Have has almost no maintenance just water pump, timing belt.