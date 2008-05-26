Used 1993 Geo Metro for Sale Near Me

Bought this car from my boss and it had just turned 100,000 mi. I am an auto mechanic for over 40 years experience. When i first go the car it was hard to get used the the engine vibration. It was a peppy little car. I ended up going to Michigan twice and both times checked the gas mileage coming back and could not believe the gas mileage i got. At 70 mph with a/c on i averaged 51 to 56 miles per gallon. Around town i averaged 48 to 50. Have has almost no maintenance just water pump, timing belt.

