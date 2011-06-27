Used 1998 Ford Windstar Minivan Consumer Reviews
Exceeds expectations
230,000 after 12 years & still going strong despite slight oil and radiator leaks. Very dependable 22mpg av. Drivers door damaged by 3rd party, $1,990 estimate to repair! Found complete salvaged door and professional paint job all for under $500. Easy to do. Four bolts and door is off, pull wiring harness out of body not door and unhook two snap connectors- interior trim comes off easily after extracting 4 screws, 3 on exterior last is visible when you extract control panel which snaps off. Had same dinging problem but in wet, caused by faulty sensors beside lock mechanisms. Highly recommend vehicle but you should change engine oil regularly, transmission oil and rear axle oil after 130,000
Reliable by anybody's standards
Don't believe everything you hear about Ford quality and reliability. This vehicle (7 yrs, 140,000 miles) has been proof that Ford builds good vehicles. Of course there have been repairs, but all were inevitable based on the age of the vehicle.
Transmission Hint for You
It sounds like this vehicle is hit or miss with a lot of folks. For us, it's been a total hit with a few caveats. Bought used in '04 for $6k, from day one the cruise control didn't work and every once in awhile the dome lights will not turn off. Spray some W2-40 on all contacts for each door seems to fix (and a hint I read elsewhere). Otherwise, the master cylinder went out but no biggie. This thing holds a ton of stuff and is very roomy. It's been an awesome family car for us. Be aware there is 1 side door, not two like most these days.
Sorry to see it go
Had 17000 miles when we bought it, now has 200000+. This has been a great van. Normal wear and tear repairs. It has been one of the most reliable cars I've had. Although it'd probable be just fine, long trips on high mileage makes me nervous with a family. Someone is going to get a great used van at 200000+. Will probably keep it in the family!
Problems with Two Fords so far
Our fam of 5, often drives from Denver to Spokane. We got the windstar after the trans on our explorer went out in the middle of WY, 100's of miles near nothing in the middle of the night. This week on the van we replaced the R&P, for DIY's this is inexpensive but difficult 100.00. And the power steering pump, a little difficult but inexpensive 60.00. The ABS light goes on and off for no reason. Dome lights don't always turn off, and door ajar stays on. Cruise control went out after it surged to 95, like the throddle got stuck. Shifts really hard. Lots of room for the kids, not much room for baggage in the back. You have to drop the engine to change plugs, wires
