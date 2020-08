Used 1998 Ford Windstar for Sale Near Me

230,000 after 12 years & still going strong despite slight oil and radiator leaks. Very dependable 22mpg av. Drivers door damaged by 3rd party, $1,990 estimate to repair! Found complete salvaged door and professional paint job all for under $500. Easy to do. Four bolts and door is off, pull wiring harness out of body not door and unhook two snap connectors- interior trim comes off easily after extracting 4 screws, 3 on exterior last is visible when you extract control panel which snaps off. Had same dinging problem but in wet, caused by faulty sensors beside lock mechanisms. Highly recommend vehicle but you should change engine oil regularly, transmission oil and rear axle oil after 130,000

