Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird SC Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
great car!!!!!

eds94tbirdsc, 11/18/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was a car that I always wanted to own . I was considering a lot of different vehicles until I seen this one in an add . I also found out it was 1 0f only 722 made in 94 . Love my car.

Great Car!

Josh, 06/05/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is one of the best cars build in the 90's. I usually only keep a car 4-5 years. I've had this for 10 years now. I love this car!

Super Coupe

Albert Schmitz, 03/11/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is the first SC that I have owned. I sell Ford's for a living and know of the 3.8 head gasket problem. I have found a few of the problems on the SC's but not as prevalent as the standard 3.8 V6. I have the Mazda 5 speed manual transmission and I think it could have been a better product. It seems that the T5 out of the Mustang GT would have been a better solution.

