Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird for Sale Near Me

Thunderbird Reviews & Specs
  • 1993 Ford Thunderbird LX
    used

    1993 Ford Thunderbird LX

    122,888 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,495

    Details
  • 1990 Ford Thunderbird SC
    used

    1990 Ford Thunderbird SC

    46,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    59,240 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium in Yellow
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium

    140,062 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    46,744 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,495

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    59,073 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,495

    $2,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium

    42,392 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,900

    $1,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Yellow
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    17,687 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,950

    $1,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    41,218 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,850

    $1,807 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium

    32,326 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,977

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium

    32,090 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,900

    $769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird

    10,541 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,500

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    32,131 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,488

    $912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    36,023 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,900

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    20,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,950

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    85,920 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,895

    $937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    79,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,996

    $368 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird

    36,597 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,980

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Thunderbird

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5 41 Reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
THE MOST AMAZING CAR<(^,,^)>
darklycan6432,01/06/2010
I love my 94 thunderbird lx with its 4.6l V8 engine. I got it when i was a senior in high school. I love to drive it everywhere i go. The only trouble i have had out of it was the transmission cause the owner before me didn't take care of it. I got it replaced for $500. I still driving it everywhere. It ran great from Tulsa OK to Madisonville TN great i had no problems with it over the 800 mile trip. I have people always wanting to race me. But i love it all together.
