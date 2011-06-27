Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird Consumer Reviews

THE MOST AMAZING CAR<(^,,^)> darklycan6432 , 01/06/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love my 94 thunderbird lx with its 4.6l V8 engine. I got it when i was a senior in high school. I love to drive it everywhere i go. The only trouble i have had out of it was the transmission cause the owner before me didn't take care of it. I got it replaced for $500. I still driving it everywhere. It ran great from Tulsa OK to Madisonville TN great i had no problems with it over the 800 mile trip. I have people always wanting to race me. But i love it all together. Report Abuse

'94 Tbird LX: One of my faves boater59 , 02/17/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought the car from it's original elderly owners in 2004 with only 24k original miles for $2k. Actually had the original though spider cracked tires. Drove it for years as my main commute and get around vehicle for myself. 19-20 mpg in town and have seen 29 on the highway during long road trips to visit family. Extremely comfy to ride in for long periods, quiet on the highway with windows up and just an overall best buy I ever made. Major issues encountered has been the ball joints and idle arm bushings. Both the left and right front ball joints have broken on me while in a sharp turn in and exiting a parking lot requiring tows to a shop. Report Abuse

THE MOST AMAZING CAR<(^,,^)> darklycan6432 , 01/06/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I got my 94 thunderbird lx when i was a senior in high school. When i first drove it i loved it everything is great. I ran into one small problem i had to change the transmission it costed me $500. But after that it runs great and it still does. I didnt have any problems with it on a 800 mile drive home. I drive it everywhere and i wouldnt trade it for anything. I love everything about it. It has over 180000 miles on it and it runs great. Report Abuse

94 Ford Thunderbird V8 Cross country ashlyk , 12/31/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had my Ford Thunderbird for about 4 years. I got it from its first owner. My mile counter broke about 3 years ago. It had 175,000 on it when it broke. Since then I have driven it back and forth from Texas to Florida 4 times and recently just drove it from Texas to Virginia. It is the most dependable car I have ever had! I have had a couple of small problems but it is worth the money that i put into it. I have gotten well worth my money out of it with how many places this car had taken me. Report Abuse