Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird LX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Thunderbird
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Measurements
Length200.3 in.
Curb weight3570 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Indigo Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Opalescent Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
