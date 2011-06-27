Used 1993 Ford Tempo LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Measurements
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Length177.0 in.
Width68.3 in.
Curb weight2600 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Teal Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Performance Red
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
