Used 1991 Ford Tempo Sedan Consumer Reviews

Thank God they are no longer built! Claude Moore , 09/18/2002 Rrom the get-go, the Ford Tempo was an American car company's attempt to take sales away from Honda, Toyota and Nissan, but not having good engineering or high quality/dependability in it's product. Even now in late 2002 US car companies are still playing "catchup" with Honda and Toyota in virtually all their products at Ford, Gm and Chrysler- -when will we ever get it right?

Worst car ever. ford hater , 01/06/2003 Something has went wrong with this car every month that I've had it. Then when you try to fix something it is hard to get at and you end up breaking something else.

My opinion Scott02 , 07/27/2003 Car runs fine, but the transmission went out at 165000 then I replaced it now still runs fine. but trying to sell it now do to lack of space ware I live.

Not a Real Car native , 08/09/2003 Well, it might as well have been made of aluminum foil. Things fell off of it, out of it, but unfortunately nothing fell on it. Repairs were costly and difficult. And the best part was when it set on fire. Oh, yes, that was fun.