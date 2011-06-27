Used 1991 Ford Tempo Sedan Consumer Reviews
Thank God they are no longer built!
Rrom the get-go, the Ford Tempo was an American car company's attempt to take sales away from Honda, Toyota and Nissan, but not having good engineering or high quality/dependability in it's product. Even now in late 2002 US car companies are still playing "catchup" with Honda and Toyota in virtually all their products at Ford, Gm and Chrysler- -when will we ever get it right?
Worst car ever.
Something has went wrong with this car every month that I've had it. Then when you try to fix something it is hard to get at and you end up breaking something else.
My opinion
Car runs fine, but the transmission went out at 165000 then I replaced it now still runs fine. but trying to sell it now do to lack of space ware I live.
Not a Real Car
Well, it might as well have been made of aluminum foil. Things fell off of it, out of it, but unfortunately nothing fell on it. Repairs were costly and difficult. And the best part was when it set on fire. Oh, yes, that was fun.
Not pretty, but pretty reliable
Many electrical problems, oil leaks, make sure you get the ignition switch replaced (it was recalled for this), had trouble with the starter twice in 2 years, but it has the engine that just won't die. It was always pretty reliable. The transmission didn't need replacing until 145,000 miles. The design of the radio/air conditioner switches is horrible and breaks easily. The seats are very comfortable and it rides pretty smoothly for a small car. It isn't much to look at but the paint lasts a long time with no rust. Just about everything else will fall off but the engine will keep going!
