Used 2013 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews
SHO me the money
I have owned my 2014 SHO for 3 months now and it brings a smile to my face every time I get in it. I have owned more expensive cars but at a little over $47,000, this car is by far the best value for money that you can buy. The performance is staggering and the level of equipment is second to none. Finished in Sterling Gray with 20" wheels, it is nothing short of a work of art. It would be more at home in a frame, hanging on the wall in the Louvre next to the Mona Lisa! Seriously folks, if you're thinking about getting one, stop thinking and do it. You'll be glad you did. Your Wife, Girlfriend, significant other will be eternally grateful. I now have 48,000 miles on the clock and she's still running sweet. Just about to buy new tires.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
The family sedan sleeper.
Overall I'm extremely pleased with this platform of the Taurus SHO. The power is amazing. It's almost scary at times. The handling is pretty good for a car of this size. For how large the car is, the interior seems a little small in the rear. Rear legroom is equivalent to a mid size sedan. The trunk is enormous. I fit 16 bags of mulch in it. But I would like to see some of that room make the cabin larger. I'm very pleased with the car. It's a great luxury sport cruiser with lots of power. The AWD with snow tires gets me through the worst snow also. Great family sedans for dad's who want to go fast. Update: Resale value is awful. Odd for a fully loaded premium sedan.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome driving car
I've had all kinds of BMW's, high performance muscle cars, and this car far and away is the nicest of the bunch! Performance is incredible for as big and heavy a vehicle as it is. Both on the low end and at highway speeds the competition does not come close. Compared to a Lexus 460 this car blows it away! Size wise it's got as much space in the interior as that car has and is every bit as comfortable. Electronics and features are far and away better then the Lexus's.
Amazing car i am in love with it
This car is very fast, and its a great family car, they are not Fibbing when they say you can drop the kids off and go to the track, this car is the best car i have reviewed by far, and ive review BMW'S AND MERCEDES and i consider some of those models below the Taurus just so much Luxury and Sportiness and Awesome gas mileage!
Best car I've owned
I have 75k on my SHO so far and it's been great. I had to take it in once for a TSB relating to a front axle noise and a loose B pillar panel but other than that it's been problem free. I'm kind of shocked at the low ratings Edmunds gave the SHO. Update: I have 60k on the car and I had one issue with a shock that Ford paid part of on a consumer affairs goodwill. Other than that I haven't had any problems.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 2013 Ford Taurus SHO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner