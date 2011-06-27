  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

SHO me the money

ford_prefect1, 04/24/2014
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have owned my 2014 SHO for 3 months now and it brings a smile to my face every time I get in it. I have owned more expensive cars but at a little over $47,000, this car is by far the best value for money that you can buy. The performance is staggering and the level of equipment is second to none. Finished in Sterling Gray with 20" wheels, it is nothing short of a work of art. It would be more at home in a frame, hanging on the wall in the Louvre next to the Mona Lisa! Seriously folks, if you're thinking about getting one, stop thinking and do it. You'll be glad you did. Your Wife, Girlfriend, significant other will be eternally grateful. I now have 48,000 miles on the clock and she's still running sweet. Just about to buy new tires.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
The family sedan sleeper.

Andrew, 07/11/2016
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Overall I'm extremely pleased with this platform of the Taurus SHO. The power is amazing. It's almost scary at times. The handling is pretty good for a car of this size. For how large the car is, the interior seems a little small in the rear. Rear legroom is equivalent to a mid size sedan. The trunk is enormous. I fit 16 bags of mulch in it. But I would like to see some of that room make the cabin larger. I'm very pleased with the car. It's a great luxury sport cruiser with lots of power. The AWD with snow tires gets me through the worst snow also. Great family sedans for dad's who want to go fast. Update: Resale value is awful. Odd for a fully loaded premium sedan.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Awesome driving car

lshn629, 11/12/2013
I've had all kinds of BMW's, high performance muscle cars, and this car far and away is the nicest of the bunch! Performance is incredible for as big and heavy a vehicle as it is. Both on the low end and at highway speeds the competition does not come close. Compared to a Lexus 460 this car blows it away! Size wise it's got as much space in the interior as that car has and is every bit as comfortable. Electronics and features are far and away better then the Lexus's.

Amazing car i am in love with it

carreviewer99, 09/22/2012
This car is very fast, and its a great family car, they are not Fibbing when they say you can drop the kids off and go to the track, this car is the best car i have reviewed by far, and ive review BMW'S AND MERCEDES and i consider some of those models below the Taurus just so much Luxury and Sportiness and Awesome gas mileage!

Best car I've owned

kotch80, 09/07/2013
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have 75k on my SHO so far and it's been great. I had to take it in once for a TSB relating to a front axle noise and a loose B pillar panel but other than that it's been problem free. I'm kind of shocked at the low ratings Edmunds gave the SHO. Update: I have 60k on the car and I had one issue with a shock that Ford paid part of on a consumer affairs goodwill. Other than that I haven't had any problems.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
