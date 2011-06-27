Used 2012 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Sure beats the Impala
I have had Chevy's for the past 21 years. Absolutely Love this Taurus. Comfort, dual air, great sound, good mph. Love it
140K miles- one owner. read this one!
What a pleasant surprise! I have been a honda/toyota fan, but for work went with the Taurus for size and 6 cylinders. To date, other than maintenance items, only the oxygen sensor went this week! 268 dollars for the repair. I am still on the original brakes! It is a very comfortable cruiser at highway speeds with plenty of punch to enter highway traffic. Only real drawback is the rake is so steep you drag the front plastic apron on every driveway. Oil changes are every 7500, with a blend, so about 70 dollars a change. Great value, good style, you really can't go wrong with this one.
No Regrets...bigger is Better
I have drove my limited for over 12,000 miles now. I went from an Accord to the Taurus because I wanted a more comfortable car for road trips. The seats are very comfortable and the large center console allows a nice armrest place. Has plenty of power on the highway, Ford could have made the lower end shifts a little closer to avoid a little lagging at low end speeds. Other than that small detail, the car is great for trips and was just what I was looking for. I got 27 mpg driving recently across the country and I usually drive about 89 on the interstate. So far no issues and the car has about 110 k on it.
2012 Taurus
I purchased this car in May 2013, had 35K miles on it. Great on mpg and comfortable. No problems yet. Still have the Taurus in 2017, only 55K miles now, great mileage and ride. Just regular maint. required nothing special.
2012 Ford Taurus Lrd
We have lovedthis car. Still to this day 2017 people stop and ask what make is that car and how beautiful it is! A great road car and fun to drive! Comes with great innovative features including push start.never any mechanical issues!
