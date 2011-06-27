Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,764
|$49,874
|$51,262
|Clean
|$47,876
|$48,973
|$50,336
|Average
|$46,098
|$47,171
|$48,483
|Rough
|$44,321
|$45,369
|$46,630
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,474
|$45,894
|$48,882
|Clean
|$42,681
|$45,065
|$47,998
|Average
|$41,097
|$43,407
|$46,232
|Rough
|$39,512
|$41,748
|$44,465
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,609
|$40,882
|$42,465
|Clean
|$38,887
|$40,144
|$41,698
|Average
|$37,443
|$38,666
|$40,163
|Rough
|$36,000
|$37,189
|$38,628
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,458
|$55,451
|$56,701
|Clean
|$53,465
|$54,449
|$55,676
|Average
|$51,481
|$52,445
|$53,626
|Rough
|$49,496
|$50,442
|$51,577
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,353
|$43,315
|$44,520
|Clean
|$41,581
|$42,533
|$43,715
|Average
|$40,038
|$40,968
|$42,106
|Rough
|$38,494
|$39,402
|$40,497
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,074
|$53,023
|$54,218
|Clean
|$51,125
|$52,065
|$53,238
|Average
|$49,227
|$50,149
|$51,278
|Rough
|$47,329
|$48,233
|$49,319
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,935
|$43,809
|$44,905
|Clean
|$42,153
|$43,017
|$44,093
|Average
|$40,588
|$41,434
|$42,470
|Rough
|$39,023
|$39,851
|$40,847
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,803
|$47,715
|$48,860
|Clean
|$45,950
|$46,853
|$47,976
|Average
|$44,245
|$45,129
|$46,210
|Rough
|$42,539
|$43,405
|$44,444