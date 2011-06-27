  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,764$49,874$51,262
Clean$47,876$48,973$50,336
Average$46,098$47,171$48,483
Rough$44,321$45,369$46,630
2019 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,474$45,894$48,882
Clean$42,681$45,065$47,998
Average$41,097$43,407$46,232
Rough$39,512$41,748$44,465
2019 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,609$40,882$42,465
Clean$38,887$40,144$41,698
Average$37,443$38,666$40,163
Rough$36,000$37,189$38,628
2019 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,458$55,451$56,701
Clean$53,465$54,449$55,676
Average$51,481$52,445$53,626
Rough$49,496$50,442$51,577
2019 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,353$43,315$44,520
Clean$41,581$42,533$43,715
Average$40,038$40,968$42,106
Rough$38,494$39,402$40,497
2019 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,074$53,023$54,218
Clean$51,125$52,065$53,238
Average$49,227$50,149$51,278
Rough$47,329$48,233$49,319
2019 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,935$43,809$44,905
Clean$42,153$43,017$44,093
Average$40,588$41,434$42,470
Rough$39,023$39,851$40,847
2019 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,803$47,715$48,860
Clean$45,950$46,853$47,976
Average$44,245$45,129$46,210
Rough$42,539$43,405$44,444
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Toyota Sequoia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $53,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $54,449 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sequoia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $53,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $54,449 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Toyota Sequoia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $53,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $54,449 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Toyota Sequoia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Toyota Sequoia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Toyota Sequoia ranges from $49,496 to $56,701, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Toyota Sequoia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.