2015 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,791$8,552$10,376
Clean$6,487$8,178$9,890
Average$5,878$7,428$8,919
Rough$5,269$6,678$7,947
2015 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,913$8,604$10,361
Clean$6,603$8,227$9,876
Average$5,983$7,473$8,905
Rough$5,363$6,718$7,935
2015 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,545$9,134$10,798
Clean$7,207$8,733$10,292
Average$6,531$7,933$9,281
Rough$5,854$7,132$8,270
2015 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,602$8,244$9,947
Clean$6,306$7,883$9,481
Average$5,714$7,160$8,550
Rough$5,122$6,437$7,618
2015 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,131$8,735$10,408
Clean$6,812$8,352$9,920
Average$6,172$7,587$8,946
Rough$5,533$6,821$7,971
2015 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,092$8,690$10,358
Clean$6,774$8,309$9,873
Average$6,138$7,547$8,903
Rough$5,503$6,786$7,933
2015 Toyota Yaris LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,370$7,448$8,593
Clean$6,085$7,121$8,191
Average$5,514$6,468$7,386
Rough$4,943$5,816$6,581
Sell my 2015 Toyota Yaris with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Yaris near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Toyota Yaris on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Yaris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,306 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,883 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Toyota Yaris. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Toyota Yaris and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Toyota Yaris ranges from $5,122 to $9,947, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Toyota Yaris is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.