Estimated values
2015 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,791
|$8,552
|$10,376
|Clean
|$6,487
|$8,178
|$9,890
|Average
|$5,878
|$7,428
|$8,919
|Rough
|$5,269
|$6,678
|$7,947
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,913
|$8,604
|$10,361
|Clean
|$6,603
|$8,227
|$9,876
|Average
|$5,983
|$7,473
|$8,905
|Rough
|$5,363
|$6,718
|$7,935
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,545
|$9,134
|$10,798
|Clean
|$7,207
|$8,733
|$10,292
|Average
|$6,531
|$7,933
|$9,281
|Rough
|$5,854
|$7,132
|$8,270
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,602
|$8,244
|$9,947
|Clean
|$6,306
|$7,883
|$9,481
|Average
|$5,714
|$7,160
|$8,550
|Rough
|$5,122
|$6,437
|$7,618
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,131
|$8,735
|$10,408
|Clean
|$6,812
|$8,352
|$9,920
|Average
|$6,172
|$7,587
|$8,946
|Rough
|$5,533
|$6,821
|$7,971
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,092
|$8,690
|$10,358
|Clean
|$6,774
|$8,309
|$9,873
|Average
|$6,138
|$7,547
|$8,903
|Rough
|$5,503
|$6,786
|$7,933
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Yaris LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,370
|$7,448
|$8,593
|Clean
|$6,085
|$7,121
|$8,191
|Average
|$5,514
|$6,468
|$7,386
|Rough
|$4,943
|$5,816
|$6,581